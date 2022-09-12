RB Leipzig expect strong race for Josko Gvardiol in 2023

Chelsea reportedly showed strong interest in signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig this summer, and having failed to reach an agreement over a transfer with the Bundesliga side, they even made a Deadline Day offer which would have seen the defender change clubs at the end of this season.

However, Leipzig rejected that proposal too. Gvardiol has since signed a new contract, tying him down at the Red Bull Arena until the summer of 2027, but nonetheless, Leipzig still expect a number of clubs, including Manchester City, to come calling at the end of this season. Chelsea will not give up either.