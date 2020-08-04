Ferran Torres to Manchester City done?

Manchester City have completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old winger made a total of 44 appearances for Valencia in all competitions in 2019/20, scoring six goals and laying on eight assists. He has been on City’s radar since Leroy Sane left the club to join Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Romano reported a few days ago that the two clubs had reached an agreement and that City would pay Valencia €27 million with add-ons included for Torres – a very reasonable price it seems. Torres has apparently already signed a contract which should keep him at the Etihad for the next five years.

However, official confirmation is yet to come.